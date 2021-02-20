Retiring Altoona Police Chief shares proudest accomplishment

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — The first and only woman to serve as Police Chief for the Altoona Police Department is retiring after 44 years of service and 20 years as chief. She hopes that what she’s leaving behind will help officers ensure that our community is safe for years to come.

A long journey coming to an end for Freehling. She says the accomplishment she’s most proud of is the department’s field training program. She says “I started our field training program here and it’s probably one of the best in the state.”

Freehling established the program in her early years as a lieutenant “When I got here we didn’t have a field training program. So for the first month, you rode with other officers, and then you were on your own.”

Training Sargent, Derek Swope says the program now takes about a year to finish. It involves a series of 5 steps for officers to complete after finishing the academy.

Swope tells us “Police work now encompasses a wide range of duties…The training program does touch on tactics and it does make it safer for officers and the community. And we want to put well-trained professional officers on the street.”

He adds that they’ll miss having someone with Freehling’s experience overseeing the program. “She’s always had the best interest of the department in mind and the best interest of the city in mind.”

But Freehling feels that she’ll be leaving the city’s public safety in good hands. She says “I think it’s going in the right direction. We have a lot of young bright people here. We have some good leadership. I’ve been blessed. I’ve always had a very competent and qualified command staff and they’re ready to keep moving it in the right direction.”

Freehling’s official last day is Monday, March 1st. Deputy Chief Joe Merrill will fill in for her until a new chief of police is appointed.