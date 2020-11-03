Retirement community in Somerset reports over 20 COVID cases

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A care retirement community in Somerset is reporting 23 resident cases of COVID-19, along with three staff cases.

The Patriot, a Choice Community, said that all of their residents remain asymptomatic. Family members and others impacted by the virus have been contacted and will be provided with updates.

The Patriot continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Health, and Regional Response Health Collaboration Program (RRHCP) guidelines with regard to infection control policies and procedures for prevention and mitigation of COVID-19.

