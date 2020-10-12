HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to travel to Johnstown, his first visit to Pennsylvania following his positive coronavirus test a few days after he was last in the battleground state.
Tuesday evening’s rally is at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, in a coal and steel county that, once a supporter of Democrats, delivered a 37 percentage-point victory for Trump in the 2016 election.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden visited Pennsylvania on Saturday with a trip to Erie.
Trump won Pennsylvania narrowly in 2016 and Democrats hope Biden’s outreach to the middle class will yield better results in places like Cambria County.
Resuming campaign travel, Trump to return to Pennsylvania
