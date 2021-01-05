Restaurants closed by Dept. of Agriculture for COVID violations

(WTAJ) — The Department of Agriculture ordered more restaurants to shut down days before indoor-dining mitigation efforts were lifted in Pennsylvania.
From Dec. 5- Jan. 4, indoor dining was prohibited in Pennsylvania due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The Department of Agriculture ordered closures on restaurants that were still allowing indoor dining.
A total of 36 restaurants were ordered to close from Dec. 28- Jan. 3. Four restaurants were in our central region.
BLAIR COUNTY
Spring House Restaurant – 7664 Woodbury Pike, Roaring Spring
CENTRE COUNTY
Jim’s Italian Cuisine – 201 E Cherry Lane, Bellefonte
CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Spankys Court House Cafe – 24 N Third Street, Clearfield
SOMERSET COUNTY
Sandi’s Country Bar & Grill – 8804 Somerset Pike, Boswell
Click here for the latest updates on the coronavirus.
