Restaurants closed by Dept. of Agriculture for COVID violations

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Becky Allan, co-executive chef, prepares a surf and turf quesadilla at The Crimson House in downtown Pottsville, Pa., on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Restaurants that completed a voluntarily self-certification process with the state were allowed to open at 50% capacity, while those that didn’t self-certify could open at 25% of their occupancy amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

(WTAJ) — The Department of Agriculture ordered more restaurants to shut down days before indoor-dining mitigation efforts were lifted in Pennsylvania.

From Dec. 5- Jan. 4, indoor dining was prohibited in Pennsylvania due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The Department of Agriculture ordered closures on restaurants that were still allowing indoor dining.

A total of 36 restaurants were ordered to close from Dec. 28- Jan. 3. Four restaurants were in our central region.

BLAIR COUNTY

Spring House Restaurant – 7664 Woodbury Pike, Roaring Spring

CENTRE COUNTY

Jim’s Italian Cuisine – 201 E Cherry Lane, Bellefonte

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

Spankys Court House Cafe – 24 N Third Street, Clearfield

SOMERSET COUNTY

Sandi’s Country Bar & Grill – 8804 Somerset Pike, Boswell

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

