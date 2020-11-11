Restaurant recognizes veterans, gives away over 500 meals

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Veterans were celebrated at businesses around the country on Wednesday

In Altoona, Texas Roadhouse saw hundreds of veterans drive up for a free meal. They gave out vouchers between 12 p.m. and 2p.m. and then opened the restaurant to start honoring those vouchers.

By distributing vouchers, this allowed the restaurant to thank more people while still following the 50% capacity rules.

The managing partner, Doug Bayard, has a long history of supporting veterans at this restaurant.



“We’re always doing things at a restaurant level to reach out to the community in any point and time we can, what better way to celebrate it than this to honor our veteran population”, explained Bayard.

Megan Alwine, an employee of Texas Roadhouse also added, “We love giving back to the community as a company, we have a huge veteran population in the Altoona area. It’s something we like doing every year to give back”

Kory kelly of Altoona and a USMC veteran explained his appreciation for how businesses try to give back to veterans. “I enjoy it, I like the fact that everyone does something for the veterans. I usually don’t take part in it. I feel it’s one of those things. Don’t want to get free stuff because you volunteered, but it’s nice people do that”

Texas Roadhouse gave out about 500 vouchers in total on Wednesday which are good until the end of June.