Restaurant raises money for cemetery vandalism

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A family owned restaurant is raising money to help repair the damages at St. Johns Catholic Cemetery.
The owner of Bonfatto’s, David Letterman organized a curbside pasta dinner fundraiser, where all the proceeds will go towards rebuilding the cemetery.
This comes after it was vandalized sometime last week.
According to Letterman the idea to start a fundraiser was a no-brainer.
“Bellefonte’s a very small, close knit community. Everybody pulls together when some tragic event happens…We’ve been apart of this community as a business for over 100 years so they’ve shown us a great deal of support and it was just a natural thing to do,” said Letterman.
Letterman says that even though the fundraiser just started a few days ago, the orders have already been pouring in, in support.
The dinner will include spaghetti, bread and salad, for $10.
Pickup is on Dec. 19.
Police ask that anyone with more information on the cemetery vandalism, call them immediately.