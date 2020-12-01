Restaurant raises money for cemetery vandalism

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A family owned restaurant is raising money to help repair the damages at St. Johns Catholic Cemetery.

The owner of Bonfatto’s, David Letterman organized a curbside pasta dinner fundraiser, where all the proceeds will go towards rebuilding the cemetery.

This comes after it was vandalized sometime last week.

According to Letterman the idea to start a fundraiser was a no-brainer.

“Bellefonte’s a very small, close knit community. Everybody pulls together when some tragic event happens…We’ve been apart of this community as a business for over 100 years so they’ve shown us a great deal of support and it was just a natural thing to do,” said Letterman.

Letterman says that even though the fundraiser just started a few days ago, the orders have already been pouring in, in support.

The dinner will include spaghetti, bread and salad, for $10.

Pickup is on Dec. 19.

Police ask that anyone with more information on the cemetery vandalism, call them immediately.