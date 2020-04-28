Restaurant collaborates with artist to give back

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Corner Room in State College is now collaborating with a local artist who will be donating drawings to be sold for donations. We’re told the proceeds for the drawings will go towards helping people in the area get food.

They’ve also been giving out groceries once per week to community members. Curtis Shulman from the corner room says “it’s nice to find a reason to smile and when you’re doing these good things it makes you feel good so I think it’s important for us to stay optimistic and be positive and it’s nice that we can wake up and say we’re going to help someone today.”

The drawings are Penn State themed and can be found on The Corner Room’s website.

And you can pick up groceries from the restaurant once per week. That information can be found on their Facebook page.