Resolution to terminate COVID-19 emergency declaration sent to Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resolution to end the COVID-19 emergency declaration in Pennsylvania was presented by Republican State Senators to Governor Wolf for his signature on Wednesday.

The termination was delayed after the Wolf administration took legal action to block the implementation of HR 836 despite a bipartisan adoption by the General Assembly.

Because of Gov. Wolf’s unilateral actions during this emergency declaration millions of citizens have been forced out of work and 1.7 million school children were denied educational opportunities. The impact of Gov. Wolf’s short-sighted decisions will be felt for months, and potentially years to come. The transmittal of HR 836 was done in accordance with a divided 4-3 decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court based on procedural issues. Importantly, the court noted that ‘We express no opinion as to whether the Governor’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic constitutes wise or sound policy.’ Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin)



A release by the Senate Republican Communications Office states that the General Assembly passed multiple bipartisan bills during the pandemic which include efforts to reopen the state, extending necessary resources to vulnerable populations and nursing homes, ensuring the state’s children are educated and hold the administration accountable for unilateral actions.