Residents to hold meeting with Borough over Animal Ordinance

Some residents of an area community are concerned about an ordinance being considered by borough officials.

Under the proposed law, if you feed a stray cat or other animal in mount union, you’ll be held responsible for it.

Another provision of the ordinance would ban farm animals from the borough.

Council members say it’s a sanitary issue, but some residences say the ordinance would hurt their businesses.

“There’s actually a person by the brickyard with two cows and they own 26 acres in the borough,” Patrick Reeder, from Mount Union, said. “So, his cows are going to be taken away technically, possibly, because that’s what the ordinance says? The 36 chicken owners I know in Mount Union, which I am one of them, they’re upkept, they’re pen aint dirty.”



“The farm animals, we’re having a lot of problems with them right now, in the borough and we’ve had citizens come to us and ask us to put an ordinance out on it and that’s what we are doing,” Carole Kuklo, Council Member from the Mount Union Borough, said.

A commmunity meeting on the ordinance will be held at Riverside Park in mount union on Monday night at 5.

It’ll be up for a vote at the next council meeting in August.