Residents thank essential workers during ‘Illumination Ovation’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County neighbors showed their appreciation for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Applauding neighbors and bright lights filled some of the streets of Altoona on Tuesday evening. This “Illumination Ovation” has been happening in one form or another across the country. Now, folks in Blair County want to thank their everyday heroes too.

Missy McCulley is an essential worker, but today she was essential in putting a team together who cheered on other healthcare workers who continue to work during these hard times.

McCaulley says “our healthcare workers right now are under so much stress. They’re working on the front lines. They’re dealing with this pandemic right now. They’re dealing with this on a daily basis and they really need our support and need us to back them up.”

UPMC healthcare worker, Abbie Urion was found leaving work while folks were cheering her on. She says “it definitely makes you feel like you’re doing something good for the community and the fact that they support you… Cause you hear horror stories too so it’s nice that they’re happy that we’re here and helping.”

Even the Altoona Curve, put their stadium lights on to show their support while cars passing by honked their horns to show appreciation and thanks.

Mayor of Altoona, Matt Pacifico says UPMC Altoona presented him with the idea. He then encouraged residents to join in and say thank you. He says “this still is a way to bring us all together and to do it in a way that shows our gratitude and appreciation for all the essential workers out there.”

All of Central PA is invited to join in every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. To participate, all you need to do is turn on your lights in a visible spot where essential workers might see it.