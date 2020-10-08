Residents, staff at Homewood test positive for COVID-19

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Homewood at Martinsburg.
Six residents and three staff members are positive, according to Homewood.
In a letter on its website, Homewood said the residents are asymptomatic and have been moved to a separate area. The staff members are currently isolating in their homes.
According to the letter, all of those who tested positive either live or work in Homewood’s Springfield unit in the healthcare center.
COVID-19 testing has increased to twice a week and visitations have been temporarily halted.