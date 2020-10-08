Residents, staff at Homewood test positive for COVID-19

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Homewood at Martinsburg.

Six residents and three staff members are positive, according to Homewood.

In a letter on its website, Homewood said the residents are asymptomatic and have been moved to a separate area. The staff members are currently isolating in their homes.

According to the letter, all of those who tested positive either live or work in Homewood’s Springfield unit in the healthcare center.

COVID-19 testing has increased to twice a week and visitations have been temporarily halted.