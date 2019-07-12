Residents reminded of proper hazardous waste disposal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday afternoon, folks in Blair County lined up to properly disposed of any hazardous material they had from their homes.

The cars took over part of the upper parking lot of PNG Field in Altoona. Just 10 minutes into the event, the line of cars was out onto Park Avenue.

The Intermunicipal Relations Committee holds this event every year to help the community stay as clean and healthy as possible.

One of the coordinators of the event says a lot of chemicals, such as cleaning products and paints, need to be disposed of in a specific way.

“Well, a lot of this stuff can’t go in the trash. It’s not allowed to go in the trash. Haulers won’t accept it at the curbside. It’s really a hazard for our community if it gets into the waterways, and there’s just more of a risk if it’s handled that way, so I think a lot of residents want to take care of it properly and handle it properly,” Katrina Pope said.

The event continues at the stadium on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. and going until 1 p.m.

It’s $15 per car, and $0.50 per pound of paint.