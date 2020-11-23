Resident creates “Table of Kindness” outside of home

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It all started, with a closet full of lotion from Bath and Body Works.

Huntingdon resident Brittany Vaughan, says she knew that she would never use it all, so decided to put some on a table outside of her home.

“You see on T.V. about all these people hoarding stuff and I was like oh no, I’m a lotion hoarder! And so I was like I’m going to put out a table, because other people could use this. So I did…and it took off,” said Vaughan.

According to Vaughan, within four hours, everything she had put on the table, was gone. This gave her the idea to create the ‘Table of Kindness.’

“We actually saw the need in the community and it was just great….like I’m so excited,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan began to look around her house to see what else she could give, and when she ran out, she bought things herself to put on the table.

After posting the table on Facebook, she’s even getting some help from the community.

“People are messaging me to drop stuff off, and the food today it was all donated from just people around in the community,” said Vaughan.

On the table is everything from toilet paper, to winter coats.

According to Vaughan, she has to refill it two to three times a day.

“Toothpaste is a really big one…like that’s like one of the first things to like fly out of here,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan’s hope is that her table will cause a ripple effect.

“If I saw little tables pop up all over I would be so excited…I want to see that.. I want to see people being kind and not just thinking about themselves,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan says for as long as she sees a need in the community, she will continue to keep her ‘Table of Kindness’ going.