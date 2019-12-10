Reserving parking spots for people with disabilities

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Disabilities Act states that accessible parking needs to be available wherever there is a parking lot and that in order to use one of those spots, you need a pass.

During the holiday season, that can be difficult to resist the temptation not to park in that one extra spot near the door.

In order to qualify for an accessible parking pass, Penn Dot requires you to fill out the “Persons with Disability Parking Placard Application” with approval from a health care provider.

More details on accessible parking qualifications can be found here.