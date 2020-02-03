Rescue groundhog Poppy co-stars with Bill Murray in Jeep Super Bowl commercial

WASHINGTON BORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County groundhog made her debut as a weather prognosticator on Sunday and then co-starred in one of the Super Bowl’s funniest commercials.

Poppy, from Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro, helped actor Bill Murray recreate the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day.”

Poppy took on the role of Punxsutawney Phil in the ad for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. She and Murray go bicycling, enjoy fireworks, and play Whack-a-mole at an arcade.

The commercial debuted just hours after the 10-month-old Poppy predicted an early spring.

Poppy was discovered as a four-week-old on a driveway in Conestoga. She was taken to Raven Ridge for care, but it was soon discovered that she had crooked teeth and would never be able to survive on her own in the wild.

Her incisors were removed, and she is now a fully permitted educational ambassador for the wildlife refuge.