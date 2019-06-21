Reports: Former Steeler Le’Veon Bell robbed by women he left naked in bed

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WTAJ) — Former Pittsburgh Steeler, current Jets running back, Le’Veon Bell was unable to tell 911 operators a description of clothes the women who allegedly robbed him were wearing, according to the recording that TMZ claims is Bell’s call to 911.

According to TMZ, the 911 call was made on May 25 when Bell reported that he was robbed by two women in his Florida home. The police report estimated the value of stolen items to be $520,000.

According to the 911 recording from TMZ, the caller was asked for the ages of the suspects, which he says is 23 and 21. They then ask for a description of the clothing they’re wearing, but the caller, presumed to be Bell, says he went for his normal morning workout, leaving them “In the bed not wearing clothes.”

According to reports, Hollywood Fla police, Bell, and the New York Jets have yet to respond to requests for an update.

You can hear the 911 recording by clicking here.