Report: Workers waste 51% of their workday on 3 unnecessary tasks

Do you feel like you waste part of your day at work?

Well according to INC.com, whether you mean to or not, the average worker spends 51% of each workday on three unnecessary tasks.

The first is a bit debatable…commute times.

Looking at data from the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2018 the average one-way commute is 27 minutes. That means by the time you retire, you’ll have spent around 5.6 years driving. That’s about 13 percent of the time you’ve committed to work.

Some all of that commuting is unnecessary because not every job requires you to be on-site, so most office jobs could be done from a home office.

Next, unnecessary meetings.

INC.com cites a study at MIT where the average worker spends around 22 years of their 45-year career in meetings. Of those, a third of that time is spent in meetings with no added value. That’s a total of at least 7 years in useless meetings or about 16% of the time you’ll spend at work during your lifetime.

And finally, those pesky emails.

Research cited in Forbes shows an average of 2.5 hours a day reading and responding to emails. Workers on average receive 200 emails, 144 of which are usually irrelevant to their job.

Altogether, that’s 10 years spent on useless emails over the course of a 45-year career.