Replacement plan for North Fork Bridges on I-80 published by PennDOT

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – The 59-year-old North Fork Bridges located on I-80 in Jefferson County has seen lots of wear and tear in their time, and the bridge is a hot spot for trucks, accounting for 44% of the bridge’s traffic.

That high volume of traffic is a cause for concern to truck drivers looking ahead to when construction begins.

“It’s going to cause extra time to have to go around,” said Stephen Pina, a driver for Rogers Trucking, who typically passes over the bridge twice a week.

The construction is not the only concern for drivers, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is analyzing the pros and cons of adding tolls to the bridge, which could be put in place as soon as 2023.

These tolls would not only affect driver’s planning, but also their wallets.

“I think that we pay enough money in road taxes, especially the big trucking companies and the individual, we pay a high dollar road tax,” Pina said.

The bridge replacement and the addition of tolls could not only have an impact on travel but could also hinder local businesses along the I-80 corridor.