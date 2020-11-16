Repair project on Route 879 in Clearfield shuts down for Winter

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The bridge repair project along Route 879 in Clearfield will shut down for the winter on Nov. 20, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The project started in late May. Temporary traffic signals will be removed and both lanes of the bridge will reopen to traffic.

According to PennDOT, crews will return in the spring to complete the final phases of the project. The project is expected to be completed in its entirety by June of 2021 and PennDOT plans to issue an update on the project before work resumes in the spring.