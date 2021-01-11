Relief funds awarded to service workers impacted by pandemic

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) has awarded the first round of relief funds to local service workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CFA, a total of $2,250 was distributed to six individuals who applied for help from the Greater Johnstown Service Industry Relief Fund and the Somerset County Worker Relief Fund. This funding was also thanks to the help of Cambria and Somerset County fundraisers.

The Help Save Our Bedford County Restaurants and Workers Fund, established by Bedford County commissioners, is available as well.

Applications are still being accepted for all three funds. To apply, visit the CFA’s website. Online donations for the fund are being accepted on their website as well.

“I have seen firsthand how our service industry workers have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” CFA President Mike Kane said. “This fund is a way to directly help those who are facing difficult financial decisions. By continuing to donate to the fund, you’re helping those who need it most.”

