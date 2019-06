This weekend is the annual Relay for Life in Bedford County.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Friendship Village Campground.

This year’s theme is “Carnival of Hope”

Along with walking, kids activities, live music, a dunk tank and more will be on hand.

The goal is to support those touched by cancer and to raise awareness and money to beat the disease.

It’ll wrap up with a closing ceremony Sunday morning.