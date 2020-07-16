Relay for life drive-through event in Altoona canceled

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The drive-through luminaria event originally scheduled for Aug. 8 at Peoples Natural Gas Field Parking Lot has been canceled, according to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Blair County Planning Committee.

The decision to cancel was made after the organization received feedback from the community that many did not feel comfortable attending an event due to COVID-19.

Anyone who made a donation to purchase the luminaria bags will be contacted directly within the next few days and will be asked to join a community “Luminaria Light Up Night” that is being planned for Sept. 25.

The American Cancer Society said that the pandemic has severely reduced their fundraising revenue and forced them to take significant cost saving measures, including cuts to personnel and non-personnel expenses.

