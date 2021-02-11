Regions largest health system makes plans for COVID-19 vaccination clinics

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — The largest health system in our region is announcing plans to open COVID-19 vaccination clinics within days. UPMC operates 3 hospitals in our viewing area from Altoona, Bedford, and Somerset.

Vice President for UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford, Michael Corso says they plan to begin vaccinating patients 65 and older by next week.

UPMC will be one of the last local healthcare organizations to open vaccine clinics.

Corso says “we had a large list of 1a healthcare people that we wanted to work through first…The next step then and were really excited is going to be to get it out to the public. We’re hoping sometime next week that we’ll have the ability to get that clinic up and running.”

A UPMC spokeswoman says plans are still in the works for vaccinating non-patients and the general public.

Corso tells us they plan to reach out to older patients, letting them know they get vaccinated at UPMC. He says “we’re going to identify them and were going to invite these patients to come to our clinic. So we’ll start with patients who are over 90 and start working our way down through based on vaccine availability.”

The Altoona clinic will be at Station Medical Center. UPMC Bedford and Somerset sites will be set up at their UPMC hospital locations.