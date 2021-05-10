Zac Brown Band hits up Hershey during ‘The Comeback Tour’ this summer

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hershey is known around the world for their confections, but this summer the land of chocolate is going to get “Chicken Fried” when the Zac Brown Band makes a stop on The Comeback Tour.

The Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band is going back on tour this summer and one of their many stops will be at Hersheypark Stadium on August 21.

“‘The Comeback Tour’ represents shaking the dust off after falling down and celebrates the collective resilience of the Zac Brown Band community,” according to the release.

Tickets go on sale May 11 for the fan club and May 14 for the general public. The band will feature singer-songwriters Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft on the tour with them.

You can check out the Zac Brown Band online for tickets, tour dates, merch, and more.