Yuengling to send secret recipes to Texas

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania-based brewing company Yuengling is sending its 192-year-old secret recipes to Texas as part of an expansion to the Lone Star state.

The recipe book and Yuengling’s proprietary yeast will transport to Texas over the course of three days in an armored truck May 7. Yuengling said this is the mark of the company’s westward expansion.

The Texas location in Fort Worth will produce Yuengling products later this year.