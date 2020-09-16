Yuengling and Molson Coors form joint venture to expand geographic footprint

Yuengling Black and Tan cans are stacked in the warehouse of the D.G. Yuengling & Son Brewery Mill Creek plant on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP)

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, and Molson Coors Beverage Company have launched a long-term brewing partnership, which will bring Yuengling’s beer to millions more people outside of their East Coast footprint.

This partnership will allow the distribution of Yuengling beers to expand further west for the first time in history. The joint venture between Yuengling and Molson Coors will oversee any new market expansion beyond the 191-year-old brewer’s existing 22 state footprint plus any future New England expansion.

The partnership is expected to begin by launching in the second half of 2021 and will be governed by a board of directors, consisting evenly of Yuengling and Molson Coors family members and executives. However, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. will remain a family-owned business and the existing company will operate separately from the joint venture with Molson Coors.

We are excited to launch this brewing partnership with the team at Molson Coors. Like Yuengling, Molson Coors has an established commitment to quality and rich history of family brewing excellence. This partnership is a great opportunity for us to grow our distribution footprint for the long-term while continuing to support our existing markets and the communities in which we operate. Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.



The Yuengling family will work closely with the iconic Coors and Molson brewing families, and the Molson Coors Beverage Company, to brew Yuengling products and expand their geographic footprint as an extension of America’s Oldest Brewery.

This is a huge growth opportunity for Yuengling, it’s a huge growth opportunity for Molson Coors, and we’re going to make a whole lot of Yuengling fans out west really happy. Today, three-storied brewing families and their collective 18 generations of brewing excellence, have come together with one goal for the future – a future-focused on growth. That is worth celebrating. Gavin Hattersley, President and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company



