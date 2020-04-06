You might have money waiting to be claimed in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you have unclaimed money? Here’s how to check if you live in Pennsylvania.

There is currently $2.3 billion of unclaimed property in Pennsylvania. So, how do you reach into those digital couch cushions and see what you find? It’s a surprisingly simple process.

Just go to the PA Treasury website by clicking here. You’ll be able to search by your name to see if there’s anything unclaimed. From there, you fill out the form and submit it to the treasury.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it may take longer than normal to process the form and to recieve your claim, but it’s better late than never!