LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Westmoreland Airshow is happening on June 11 and 12 at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

WTAJ will be livestreaming the event on both days in the video player above with the opening ceremony scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

A full schedule of events for Saturday can be found here with Sunday’s events here. Any delays caused by weather could affect the times listed.

Featured among dozens of acts is the F-16 Viper Demo Team, based out of Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. The Viper is the latest variant of the F-16V Fighting Falcon Fourth Generation, multi-role fighter aircraft.

The Jersey Jerks, a group of formation aviators with be flying various models of the T-6 and SNJ “Texan” aircraft.

For anyone planning to go to the airshow, gates open at 10 a.m. Tickets at the gate are $25 and FREE for children under 10 years old. There will also be an additional $5 parking fee benefitting volunteer firefighters.

Palmer Airport has a full list of featured aircraft on its website.