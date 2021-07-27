‘Work Smart, Live Happy:’ New magazine promotes Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — A new magazine is helping to promote Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

The “Pennsylvania: Work Smart, Live Happy” magazine is designed to help market the state, attract and retain top talent and assist with business attraction and development, DCED said on its website.

The DCED is partnered with Livability to share hometown pride with readers far and wide, DCED Deputy Secretary Carrie Fischer Lepore said.

The magazine will be published in both print as well as digital. Each article and image in the magazine will highlight Pennsylvania’s top industries, climate of innovation, career opportunities, quality schools and higher education institutions, abundance of outdoor attractions and diverse cultural offerings.

The print edition will come out once a year, and digital uploads will come out every three months. Articles or the magazine can be shared via email or social media.

Flip through the digital magazine today by heading to Livability’s website.