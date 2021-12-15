Woman gets two life terms in February deaths of two children

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison without possibility of parole in the deaths of her two children earlier this year.

Krisinda Bright, 58, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder charges as part of a plea agreement that spared her a possible death penalty.

Authorities said Bright called police to her Ambridge home Feb. 22, and officers found 16-year-old Jeffrey Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady dead of shotgun blasts to the head. The youngest victim was a student at Ambridge High School.

Although a mental health evaluation concluded that Bright was competent to stand trial, her attorney acknowledged to the court that prior hearings noted his client’s mental health diagnoses and treatment at a Veterans Affairs hospital for bipolar disorder.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said Bright told police she was afraid she would lose both children but there was no evidence of that.