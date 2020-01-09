Woman faces charges after throwing hot coffee at State Trooper

YOUNGWOOD, WESTMORELAND CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman in Pennsylvania is facing an aggravated assault charge, after being accused of throwing hot coffee at a state trooper.

The video surveillance is from Monday afternoon.

State Police say the woman facing charges is 52-year-old Sonja Connors.

According to police, it all started next door at a Burger King when Conners allegedly walked in and went behind the counter.

After ignoring an employee and pouring her self a cup of coffee, police say Connor shoved that employee and walked out of the store, making her way to BFs, where police found her still holding the coffee.

After a short discussion, you can see in the video where police say Connors walks away.

Moments later, the coffee cup is thrown, hitting one of the troopers.

“Obviously, there could have been burns. It could have happened to the police officer if it hit him in the eyes, things of that nature.” Trooper Steve Limani said

Police say no one was hurt in this incident.

Connors was taken into custody and now faces some serious charges, including aggravated assault.

Connors was not able to post bail, so she’s now locked up at the Westmoreland County jail.

She is due in court next week.