Woman faces charges after coughing, telling food worker “I hope you get COVID-19 and die”

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Restaurant_Directory

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing charges after coughing on others in Westmoreland County over the weekend.

A 48-year-old North Huntingdon woman reportedly went through a drive-thru and was angry that the employee handed her drink to her in a cup holder, as per the companies new policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman became irate and began coughing on the worker through the drive-thru window allegedly telling her “I hope you get COVID-19 and die.” The worker was sent home to self monitor.

Also, at a doctor’s office in Latrobe, a 53-year-old man allegedly coughed on two staff workers there.

Both will be facing disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, and simple assault charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss