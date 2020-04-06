Woman faces charges after coughing, telling food worker “I hope you get COVID-19 and die”

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing charges after coughing on others in Westmoreland County over the weekend.

A 48-year-old North Huntingdon woman reportedly went through a drive-thru and was angry that the employee handed her drink to her in a cup holder, as per the companies new policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman became irate and began coughing on the worker through the drive-thru window allegedly telling her “I hope you get COVID-19 and die.” The worker was sent home to self monitor.

Also, at a doctor’s office in Latrobe, a 53-year-old man allegedly coughed on two staff workers there.

Both will be facing disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, and simple assault charges.