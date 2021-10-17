Woman dead from rollover crash, was partially ejected from car

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover crash after she was partially ejected from her car in Armstrong County, police say.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Kittanning responded to Knox Road in Perry Township at 4:26 p.m. for a vehicle crash and when they arrived they found 34-year old Alisha Diets of Parker City partially ejected from her car. Police announced her dead at the scene.

Diets was driving along Knox Road when she lost control of the car and hit an embankment. The car then rolled over and finally came to a stop on the driver’s side where Diets was partially ejected from her car.

Police were assisted by Bruin VFD at the scene of the crash.