PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ligonier woman was stopped at the Pittsburgh International Airport Friday morning after she was found to be carrying a loaded handgun in her knapsack, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Handgun located by TSA in a traveler’s backpack at Pittsburgh International Airport on Jan. 14. (TSA photo)

The discovery was made as the woman was passing through an airport checkpoint before her flight. A TSA officer spotted the gun as it passed through an X-ray machine. The agency said the weapon was a .380 caliber handgun and was loaded with ammunition.

The woman reportedly told officials that she forgot it was packed in the bag. The gun was later confiscated by Allegheny County police. The TSA plans to follow up the incident with a federal financial civil penalty.

Civil penalties issued by the TSA could reach up to $13,900 to those who bring weapons with them to a checkpoint, including handguns. This also includes travelers with or without concealed carry permits.

Firearms are allowed to be transported in checked baggage if properly packed and declared at the airline ticket counter to be stored in the belly of the plane.

More information on how to properly travel with a firearm can be found on the TSA website.