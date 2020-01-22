Woman arrested with stolen gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida woman was caught with a handgun at the TSA checkpoint at Pittsburgh International on Monday, January 20.

The woman was caught trying to board with a loaded .38 in a carry-on bag. TSA called the Allegheny County Police who detained the woman for questioning.

Police state the gun had previously been reported stolen.

The woman was arrested on multiple firearm violations.

This marks the third handgun that TSA has caught in Pittsburgh in 2020. The first on January 11, and the second on January 13.