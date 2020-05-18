Woman arrested with handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport continue to remain vigilant during the COVID-19 pandemic and stopped an Alleghany County woman from bringing a handgun on an airplane on Friday, May 15.

A TSA officer spotted the unloaded .22 revolver on the checkpoint X-ray machine’s monitor. It was found in her carry-on bag.

TSA contacted the Allegheny County Police, which responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and detained the woman, a resident of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, for questioning prior to arresting her.

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

