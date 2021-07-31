Wolf wants lawmakers to extend opioid emergency declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governor of Pennsylvania is asking state lawmakers to return to Harrisburg within a month to extend a statewide disaster emergency intended to help stem the opioid addiction crisis.
In a letter to the General Assembly, Tom Wolf said he plans an Aug. 5 renewal of the disaster emergency declaration first issued in January 2018 and wants lawmakers to consider extending it by Aug. 26.
The governor can no longer unilaterally extend the 90-day disaster emergency declaration, something he had done more than a dozen times, following approval by the voters of a state constitutional amendment curbing the emergency powers of a Pennsylvania governor.
