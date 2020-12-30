Wolf to let some COVID-19 lockdown measures expire on Monday

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, the Justice Department sent letters to the governors of Pennsylvania and three other Democratic-led states, seeking data on whether they violated federal law by ordering public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals, actions that have been criticized for potentially fueling the spread of the virus. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Governor Tom Wolf will be letting additional restrictions that were imposed almost three weeks ago to combat the pandemic expire as expected on Monday morning.

An announcmenet regarding the end of the temporary measures came during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Wolf as of Dec. 12 temporarily halted school sports and other extracurricular activities, closed gyms, theaters and casinos, and banned indoor dining at restaurants in response to the worsening pandemic.

The restrictions include an indoor gathering limit of 10, an outdoor gathering limit of 50 and capacity restrictions at retail stores.

The temporary ban on sports has extended to K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and sports at the club, travel, recreational and intramural levels.

Republican state lawmakers and business groups opposed the additional restrictions.

The state Health Department of Health reported Wednesday there are 8,984 additional positive cases in Pennsylvania, 319 deaths, and 6,022 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

