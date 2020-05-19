Wolf: Pocono Raceway may have to resume races without fans

FILE – In this Sept. 4, 2015, file photo, Aric Almirola heads for the track during a NASCAR Sprint Cup auto racing practice session at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. When it resumes this Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Darlington, drivers will have their temperature taken as they enter the track and they will be wearing masks as they leave their isolated motorhomes and make their way to their cars. There will be no fans. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday that NASCAR can hold its races at Pocono Raceway in late June if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to go off without fans.

Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which currently is under Wolf’s strictest pandemic orders, or a red designation. But Wolf said that if Monroe County moves to yellow before the races, then NASCAR may hold the two races as long as there are no spectators present and guidelines are followed to keep competitors safe.

Wolf on Friday said he had told NASCAR officials that his state wasn’t ready to make a decision on the reopening of Pocono Raceway, which is scheduled to host races June 27 and 28. Parts of Pennsylvania have moved to the yellow designation.

NASCAR resumed its Cup Series schedule Sunday at Darlington, South Carolina, without fans.