Wolf makes budget speech appeal for action on gun violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s governor is using a portion of his annual budget address to push lawmakers to take action to address gun violence.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday reiterated his support for universal background checks for sales, mandatory reporting for lost or stolen guns, and other measures.

The political divisions and strong feelings that characterize the gun issue across the country are mirrored at the state Capitol.

Gun safety and regulation proponents hold regular rallies and the yearly “Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally” always draws attendees by the busload.