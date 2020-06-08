Wolf, Levine name new emergency preparedness vendor from Philadelphia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration says it has selected Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC) of Philadelphia as its health care emergency preparedness vendor, effective July 8, 2020.

This agreement is part of the department’s annual federal health preparedness grant.

“PHMC is well positioned to help move the commonwealth forward in its preparation efforts for future emergencies, including preparations in the case that coronavirus resurges in the fall or winter,” Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to expand our existing hospital preparedness program, as well as creating an inclusive environment for all members of our health care system through our health care coalitions.”

Health care coalitions are a formal collaboration among health care organizations and public and private partners that are organized to prepare for, respond to, and recover from an emergency, mass casualty or catastrophic event. The key components include comprehensive health care membership; regional presence developed within states/territories to cover larger geographic areas; and preparedness capability operationalization through plans, exercises, trainings, response, and after-action reports.

The hospital preparedness program is a cooperative agreement program administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that establishes a foundation for national health care preparedness.

PHMC is a nonprofit public health institute that builds healthier communities through partnerships with government, foundations, businesses, and community-based organizations. It fulfills its mission to improve the health of the community by providing outreach, health promotion, education, research, planning, technical assistance, and direct services.