Wolf, DOH add Missouri, Wyoming to travel quarantine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Health updated its travel recommendations , originally announced on July 2, to add Missouri and Wyoming to the list of states recommended for domestic travelers returning from to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

“It is important that people understand that this recommendation is in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. A significant number of recent cases have been linked to travel, and if people are going to travel, we need them to take steps to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community, and that involves quarantining,” The Governor’s Office says.

If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania. If you travel to the following states, it is recommended that you quarantine for 14 days upon return. (Note: Delaware was removed from the list last week)

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

As of Thursday, July 23, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 5,912, the previous seven-day increase was 5,579, alerting that cases are continuing to rise throughout the state.

The statewide percent-positivity went up to 4.7% from 4.4% last week. Counties with concerning percent-positivity include Beaver (8.7%), Armstrong (8.6%), Franklin (7.7%), Mercer (7.6%), Allegheny (6.6%), Lawrence (6.2%), Chester (6.0%), Philadelphia (5.6%), Fayette (5.4%), York (5.4%), Dauphin (5.3%), Delaware (5.3%), Bedford (5.1%) and Greene (5.1%).