Wolf administration warns Pennsylvanians of severe weather due to Tropical Storm Isaias

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration is urging citizens to be alert for dangerous weather as Tropical Storm Isaias moves northeast along the East Coast. The impacts from the storm are expected to be stronger in the eastern half of Pennsylvania, particularly in the southeast corner of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, rain will start overnight on Monday, with the heaviest rain, flash flooding and strong winds expected throughout the day on Tuesday. Minor to moderate river flooding could last into Wednesday. Little-to-no impact from the storm is expected across western Pennsylvania.

The effects of this storm, coupled with severe weather from over the weekend in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, are a significant concern to us and our county emergency management partners. The best way to help emergency responders is for individual families to be prepared with an emergency plan and a communications plan, so everyone knows what they need to do to stay safe. Randy Padfield, PEMA Director



Padfield recommends the following steps are a good start in getting ready for possible flooding:

Never walk or drive through flood water;

Learn the difference between a weather watch and weather warning, since each requires different steps to stay safe: A flood watch means that flooding may occur. Residents should stay alert, closely monitor rivers and streams, and be prepared to move to high ground quickly. A flood warning means that there is actual flooding. Residents should act at once and move to higher ground.

Determine how you would leave your neighborhood if you needed to evacuate your home; and identify where you would meet up with your family (both in your town and an out-of-town location) in the event you were separated when the flooding started.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

More information about how to prepare for an emergency, including specific information for people with specialized needs such as pets or access and functional needs, is available on the ReadyPA web page.