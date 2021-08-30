Wolf Administration highlights unemployment resources when federal benefits end Sept. 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As federal unemployment benefits are set to end for nearly 558,000 Pennsylvanians on Saturday, Sept. 4, the Wolf Administration held a press conference Monday highlighting a number of support programs available to unemployed Pennsylvanians.

According to the Pennsylvania Office of Unemployment Compensation, when Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) ends on Sept. 4, unemployment compensation (UC) will revert to providing up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits to eligible individuals.

Individuals who have exhausted their 26 weeks of UC benefits will no longer receive benefit payments for weeks of unemployment after Sept. 4 under that claim.

“Many families, through no fault of their own, have seen their incomes decreased or lost entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Titus.

Despite the conclusion of the federal unemployment programs, individuals and families can access a number of resources including:

Applications for ERAP, Medicaid, SNAP, and other public assistance programs can be submitted online by clicking here. SNAP and Medical Assistance applications can also be submitted over the phone by calling 1-866-550-4355.

According to L&I, on-site County Assistance Office services are also available if clients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 215-560-7226.

“We have been partnering with the Department of Human Services and other organizations to build a library of resources that includes food, housing, and utility support,” said Secretary Berrier. “We’ve been working to get this list into the hands of the individuals who will no longer be eligible to receive unemployment benefits next week when the special pandemic provisions through the federal government come to an end.”

L&I is urging individuals currently enrolled in unemployment programs to take advantage of free jobseeker services offered through PA CareerLink®. More information can be found by clicking here.