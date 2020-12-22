Wolf Administration gives an update on COVID-19 and contact tracing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Director of COVID -19 Testing and Contact Tracing Michael Huff will be joined by Lindsey Mauldin, Special Assistant on Contact Tracing for the Department of Health, to give an update on COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced new mitigation efforts early in December. It’s still unknown if those mitigations will help curb the spread of COVID-19 after seeing a major spike in new cases in the last few weeks.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 PM. The live stream will be available on this story.