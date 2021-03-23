Wolf Administration launches portal to ensure high-risk populations have access to naloxone

FILE – This July 3, 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, health officials reported that prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration’s Opioid Command Center announced the availability of the statewide portal to allow eligible organizations to request additional naloxone nasal spray.

The Statewide Naloxone Allocation Request Portal will supplement the Central Coordinating Entities’ (CCEs) efforts through the Naloxone for First Responders Program (NFRP) with a dedicated supply of naloxone focused on supporting distribution efforts to reach high-risk and high-need populations, according to a release.

Eligible organizations must utilize naloxone provided through this portal to support one or more of the following priority populations, as stated in the release:

Individuals using Syringe Service Programs (SSPs) and harm reduction services;

Individuals leaving state prisons and county jails;

Individuals engaged in and/or leaving treatment or detox and those who are in recovery;

Individuals who have experienced a nonfatal overdose; and/or

Other high-risk populations identified by the organization (i.e., pregnant/post-partum women with a history of opioid use disorder, individuals experiencing homelessness, etc.).

It’s reported that the goal of NFRP is to increase the availability of life-saving medication for individuals at the greatest risk of opioid overdose. They provide free naloxone to priority first responder groups through a network of 48 CCEs.

The CCEs have distributed more than 80,000 kits of NARCAN to first responder groups, resulting in more than 17,094 reported overdose reversals to date, according to the release.

There have been additional naloxone efforts, such as the Pennslyvania Department of Health’s standing orders to make it more accessible for the public and first responders. Last year, a standing order was issued for community organizations to distribute naloxone through mail order.

The Wolf Administration has even sponsored two public giveaway events as part of “Stop Overdose in Pennsylvania: Get Help Now” week, where nearly 10,000 kits of naloxone were reportedly distributed.

Efforts over the past several years, working with state agencies, local, regional, and federal officials, have resulted in significant action to address the opioid crisis.

More information on the opioid crisis can be found on the Department of Health’s website.