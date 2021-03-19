Wolf Administration grants sixth extension to license to carry firearm permits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced that Governor Tom Wolf has granted an additional extension to license to carry firearm permits.

Permits expiring March 19, 2020, or later are now valid through June 30, according to the press release. The previous extension was set to expire by the end of this month.

It’s said the extension is necessary due to the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff’s offices as well as ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Anyone who is 21 years or older may apply for a license to carry firearms by submitting an application to the sheriff of the county in which they reside or with the chief of police if they reside in a city of the first class.

There are 45 days of investigation to determine an individual’s eligibility to be issued a license, which is valid for five years, according to the release.

The license requires carrying a firearm concealed on the person or in a vehicle. It is a third-degree felony to carry a concealed firearm without a license.

For more information on carrying a firearm in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.