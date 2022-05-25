HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Members of the Wolf administration visited Memorial Lake State Park in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to call attention to the park’s infrastructure needs.

Governor Tom Wolf plans to utilize American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to address outdated facilities and public safety preparedness throughout the state. Memorial Lake State Park has more than $10 million in infrastructure needs.

Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, John Norbeck said, “It’s to use 450 million dollars of that [ARPA funding] to reinvest to our state parks and state forests also to invest in agricultural projects and also clean water projects the department of agriculture works on.”

Over 150,000 people in Pennsylvania are employed by the multi-billion dollar outdoor recreation industry. For every dollar invested in state parks, $12.41 is returned to the Commonwealth.