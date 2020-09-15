Wolf Administration awards $20 million in relief funding to Pennsylvania museums and cultural organizations

In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is attacking local elected officials making plans to reopen in defiance of his shutdown orders as cowards deserting the pandemic battlefield. Wolf threatened Monday, May 11, 2020 to block aid to rebellious counties in an escalating political fight over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday the approval of $20 million in grant funding through the COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program for cultural organizations and museums to offset lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pennsylvania’s museums and cultural organizations provide education, entertainment, and meaningful experiences to both residents and travelers alike, and the COVID-19 pandemic severely inhibited their ability to fulfill their cultural mission. This funding will be used to offset the impact the pandemic had on these organizations and will help them move forward in their recovery efforts as they begin to welcome visitors back in their doors. Governor Tom Wolf



The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) approved 164 projects in 36 counties. The program will be administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). A list of recipients can be found here.

Under the program, funds can be used to offset lost revenue for eligible cultural organizations and museums that were subject to closure by the proclamation of disaster emergency issued by the Governor on March 6, 2020, and any renewal of the state of disaster emergency and that experienced a loss of revenue related to the closure.

Funds cannot be used to offset revenue, which has already been offset from other sources, including philanthropic and federal, state, and local government sources.

Eligible cultural organizations or museums included children’s museums, general museums with at least two equally significant disciplines, history museums or historical sites, military or maritime museums, natural history museums, accredited zoos, planetariums, science and technology centers, orchestras, art museums, and performing arts organizations.

More information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority can be found on the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website.