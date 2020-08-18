Wolf administration approves more than 200 new water infrastructure improvement projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 276 new PA Small Water and Sewer Program project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) to protect and improve municipalities’ water systems.

This vital grant program allows for costly but necessary water infrastructure improvements that would otherwise be unfeasible to smaller Pennsylvania communities. When we invest in our communities now, they benefit for years to come, and today’s approved projects will significantly improve the quality of life in these communities. Governor Tom Wolf



The small water and sewer projects approved include:

• Replacement of the Troy Street water main in Bradford County

• Improving the wastewater treatment facility in Huntingdon County

• Improving the above-ground reservoir rehabilitation in Lehigh County

• Expansion of the Pine Grove Township water system in Schuylkill County

• Extension of the Alexander Spring Road Waterline in Cumberland County

Other projects include improvements and replacements of water mains, water treatment plants, sewer systems, and water line extensions in hundreds of municipalities in 49 counties across the commonwealth. The total funding amount is more than $61 million.

A complete list of Small Water and Sewer projects approved at the CFA meeting can be found here.